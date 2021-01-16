unilad
Advert

Scientists Discover ‘Striking’ New Species Of Bright Ginger Bat

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 16 Jan 2021 15:04
Scientists Discover 'Striking' New Species Of Bright Ginger BatScientists Discover 'Striking' New Species Of Bright Ginger BatBat Conservation International

Scientists have discovered a brand new type of bat, and it’s bright orange in colour.

The unique animal was discovered the Nimba Mountains in Guinea, West Africa, and has been described as ‘striking’ by its finders.

Advert

The new species was discovered when the American Museum of Natural History and Bat Conservation International were carrying out field surveys to see which species live in the mountains’ old mining tunnels. It’s believed that the bat is critically endangered.

Nimba MountainsNimba MountainsWikimedia Commons

It’s thought the orange bats are critically endangered not only due to it not having been spotted before, but because it appears a large majority of its territory in the old mining tunnels is in various states of collapse and are predicted to eventually disappear.

Winifred Frick, chief scientist at Bat Conservation International and an associate research professor at the University of California, told the Independent:

Advert

In an age of extinction, a discovery like this offers a glimmer of hope. It’s a spectacular animal. It has this bright-orange fur, and because it was so distinct, that led us to realise it was not described before.

She added, ‘Discovering a new mammal is rare. It has been a dream of mine since I was a child.’

Bat Conservation International

Nancy Simmons, a bat expert, said she knew the bat was a new species ‘as soon as [she] looked at it’.

Advert

Simmons continued, ‘Then began the long path of documentation and gathering all the data needed to show that it’s indeed unlike any other known species’.

The species has since been named Myotis nimbaensis, meaning ‘from Nimba’, after the mountain range where the bat was found.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden
News

New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden

Netflix Announces Elisa Lam Docuseries About Her Mysterious Death Coming Next Month
Film and TV

Netflix Announces Elisa Lam Docuseries About Her Mysterious Death Coming Next Month

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him
News

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice
News

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Animals

Credits

Independent

  1. Independent

    Scientists discover ‘spectacular’ new species of bright orange bat

 