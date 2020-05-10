Scottish Bull’s Bid To Scratch ‘Itchy Bum’ Knocks Out Power For 800 Homes

Ron weighs over a ton so he has been rubbing and pushing against this pole and just knocked it off. We have seen them shake the wires before when they do it but for the box to come off is completely new.

We got up around 06:00 and we saw a big generator sitting at the bottom of our road, all linked up to the poles. We thought that was a bit strange. We went up to feed our cows and it was my husband that noticed the transformer box had been knocked off the pole.

We put two and two together and realised our bull had been scratching against the telegraph pole and he had knocked the box off the pole. All the wires were down in the field as well.