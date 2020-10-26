Self-Cloning Mutant Crayfish Take Over Cemetery

Self-Cloning Mutant Crayfish Takes Over Cemetery PA Images

A group of self-cloning mutant crayfish, that were created as part of an experimental breeding programme, have taken over a cemetery in Belgium.

The crustaceans, which are multiplying in their hundreds, have invaded the historic Schoonselhof cemetery in Antwerp, where they pose a deadly threat to local biodiversity.

The cemetery is also known as the Flemish city’s Pere Lachaise, and is where John Rankin Rathbone, a British MP killed in action in 1940, and 1,577 more British commonwealth soldiers killed in the Second World War, lie to rest.

The creatures in question are all female, marbled crayfish – a breed that didn’t exist in nature, but is believed to have been created in Germany in the 1990s.

According to Kevin Scheers, from the Flemish Institute for Nature and Woodland Research, the ‘impossible’ task of trying to round the crayfish up is ‘like trying to empty the ocean with a thimble.’

Speaking to the Brussels Times, Scheers explained that the infestation is believed to have been caused after ‘someone apparently had the animal in their aquarium, and then set it free in a canal.’

‘Often people get tired of their animals or the marbled crayfish population is getting too large at home,’ he explained.

It was around 25 years ago that the mutation, which allows the crayfish to reproduce by themselves, took place. Since then, scientists have seen entire populations popping up from a single crayfish.

These particular marbled crayfish eat whatever they can get hold of, and have been banned by the European Union since 2014. However, tracing the creatures back to their owners is near impossible because of the fact they all share the exact same genetics.

They are around four-inches long and are similar to slough crayfish, which are native to Florida, however they are parthenogenetic, which means they don’t need a partner to reproduce, and therefore all their children are genetically identical females.

Despite dating all back to the 1990s, it was only in 2018 when scientists first discovered that all marbled crayfish, no matter where in the world, can all be traced back to a single female.

The marble crayfish population has spread rapidly across Europe and Africa in the last few years, with the creatures crawling across both land and water overnight, allowing them to create new populations in other canals and pools.