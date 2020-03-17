Seven-Foot Great Dane Is Constantly Mistaken For A Horse Caters

A woman from Canada might be the owner of the greatest Great Dane ever as her seven-foot pooch is constantly mistaken for a horse.

Advert

Jenny Saccoccia, 35, and her husband Chris, 37, are the proud owners of Thunder, whose name just about sums up how powerful he is.

The huge dog weighs more than 210 pounds (95kg) and stands at 7ft tall when he’s on his hind legs – almost two feet taller than his 5ft 1 owner, Jenny.

7-foot dog with 5-foot owner Caters

The family share a four-bedroom house in King City, Ontario, Canada, though I think it’s safe to say eight-year-old Thunder takes up more than his fair share of the space.

Advert

Thunder’s huge size hasn’t stopped him from getting up close and personal with his owners, though, and brilliant photos show the wannabe-lap dog towering over Jenny as he perches on her knees. Hopefully he manages to hold some of his weight in the process, because a cute 210lb dog is still a 210lb dog.

7-foot dog still sits on owners knee Caters

7-foot dog towers over tiny dog Caters

Understandably, the Great Dane gets a lot of attention, and when Jenny and Chris take Thunder for a walk they are often stopped by passersby who want to snap a picture of the giant canine, with some convinced he’s actually a horse.

The average height of a horse – albeit, not on its hind legs – is 5ft 2in, so Thunder certainly wouldn’t look out of place in a stable!

7-foot dog lies on mattress Caters

I think the lovely dog is far more comfortable at home, though, where he can stretch out on his very own mattress and hang out with Jenny and Chris.

Thunder is certainly one impressive pet!

Advert