Sharks Could Be The Key To Preventing Pandemics, Scientists Reveal
Shark antibodies have been revealed as potentially being able to help make sure there are no future coronavirus pandemics, according to scientists.
University of Wisconsin scientists have discovered that small proteins in the blood of the predators could help prepare the world for further outbreaks of Covid-19.
The finding could ‘be used down the road for future SARS outbreaks’ to protect human cells from being infected with the virus or any of its variants.
Aaron LeBeau, University of Wisconsin-Madison pathologist and author of the study, explained that the ‘big issue’ is how there are ‘a number of coronaviruses that are poised for emergence in humans’, The Mirror reports.
He said:
What we’re doing is preparing an arsenal of shark VNAR therapeutics that could be used down the road for future SARS outbreaks. It’s a kind of insurance against the future.
We think they’re the next big thing. This is the first paper to show their effectiveness against an infectious disease.
These small antibody-like proteins can get into nooks and crannies that human antibodies cannot access.
LeBeau explained how shark proteins can ‘form these very unique geometries’ which ‘allows them to recognize structures in proteins that our human antibodies cannot’.
A type of coronavirus currently found in bats, but which is able to infect human cells, named WIV1-CoV, has been successfully neutralised by the shark VNARs according to the researchers.
Moreover, SARS-CoV-1, which triggered the SARS outbreak in 2003, was also able to be treated by the shark protein.
To make the discovery, the Wisconsin scientists worked alongside Elasmogen, a Scottish biomedical company, and academics from the University of Minnesota.
Elasmorgen CEO Caroline Barelle stated:
What is exciting is that these new potential drug molecules against SARS-CoV-2 differ in their mechanism of action compared to other biologics and antibodies targeting this virus.
It is another great example of how Elasmogen can effectively deliver potent therapeutic molecules.
As many people are being urged to get vaccinated if they can – with the Omicron variant spreading worldwide alongside new cases of what has been branded ‘Flurona’ – the researchers hope that the discovery could offer another way to strengthen people’s immunity against coronavirus, its current variants, and all potential future strains.
If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online
Most Read StoriesMost Read
Topics: Animals, Coronavirus, Now, Pandemic, Sharks, Vaccination