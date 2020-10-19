Sharks Have Killed The Most People In Australia This Year Since 1934 PA

Fatal shark attacks have spiked in Australia, and scientists believe they may be linked to global warming.

2020 has seen the country’s highest number of people being killed by the animals since 1934. As of today, October 19, there have been seven recorded deaths in 2020, compared to zero in 2019.

The most recent death was earlier this month, after a surfer went missing on October 9. The man had suffered a ‘serious shark bite,’ which witnesses saw happen at a beach near Esperance in western Australia. After days of searching for the man, his body was tragically never found. He was marked as Australia’s seventh shark attack victim.

While 2019 saw no shark-related deaths, the years prior to that saw two deaths each, demonstrating the sharp spike in deaths this year. Though it should also be noted the rate of attacks, without fatalities, has stayed consistent with previous years.

Culum Brown, a professor at Macquarie University’s Department of Biological Sciences in Sydney, has dubbed this year a ‘bit of a blip’.

He told CNN: ‘The long-term average is one – one fatality per year. So seven is a long way above that, there’s no doubt.’

While shark attacks aren’t unheard of in Australia, these fatality rates are. Some have said this is simple bad luck, but others think it could be due to the ongoing climate crisis.

With the world’s oceans heating up, it’s causing large numbers of fish to migrate to different places.

Professor Brown said, ‘I spend a lot of time in boats off the coast and this year I don’t remember a year where I’ve seen so many bait fish aggregations so close to the coast. There’s no doubt the sharks are just responding to where the bait fish are.’

Robert Harcourt, a researcher of shark ecology and director of Macquarie’s marine predator research group, believes that some species prefer warmer waters, which is why they’re spending more time in southern waters.

It’s been found that bull sharks, great whites and tiger sharks have been largely responsible for 2020’s attacks.

Speaking of these three species, Harcourt explained:

I would foresee that there’s going to be greater movement, an increase in geographic range, in a lot of these species – that’s because the dynamics of climate change mean their suitable habitat in terms of water temperature and prey distribution is changing as well. And these animals are large, far-ranging apex predators.

He added, ‘They will potentially come more in contact with people, and at the same time, human use of the ocean is increasing all the time.’