Shelter Tries Desperately To Get ‘Criminal Cat’ Adopted To Stop Him Prison-Breaking The Other Cats

Meet Quilty: the cute, mischievous, prison-breaking cat.

The Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization in Houston recently posted on Facebook about this cheeky little cat, and is encouraging people to come and see him to find him the home he deserves – but also to free itself from Quilty’s freedom-fighting ways.

Quilty will not be contained. And he has no shame.Quilty loves to let cats out of the senior room.Repeatedly.Several… Posted by Friends For Life Animal Rescue and Adoption Organization – Houston on Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Quilty will not be contained. And he has no shame. Quilty loves to let cats out of the senior room. Repeatedly. Several times a day.

We have since Quilty-proofed the cat room, while he took a brief hiatus in the lobby. His roommates missed him while he was banished to the lobby. They enjoyed their nighttime escapades around the shelter. The staff, however, did not miss the morning cat wrangling, so we’ll just have to agree to disagree there. The post explains Quilty has always had this hilarious skill; at his old home, he apparently used to let the family dog indoors. To reacclimate to the room, he had to be placed in the integration kennel. ‘He is being a spicy a-hole now because he is, once again, contained,’ the page wrote. However, the interrogation room was no cage for Quilty. Friends For Life ‘Quilty’s review with the parole board was denied, so he released himself of his own recognizance today. He felt that confinement had nothing more to offer him. He has been returned to solitary. The review board will take up his case again tomorrow,’ the page hilariously explained.

He’s a brilliant little fella, full of energy and always looking to run around – another post on the page shows him trying to escape once more.

As per the Friends For Life website, Quilty ‘enjoys sunning on the balcony’ but ‘really don’t like to get belly rubs’.

I’m a smart, energetic, laid back fella, but I can be a bit shy. If you have a friendly dog at home that is okay with me, but I’m not sure about young children. I’ve never played with them before, so I don’t know if I like them. I do know that I like to open closed doors. When I see one it challenges me, and I work hard to get it open and I’m usually successful. Remember the name Quilty and schedule a Meet and Greet with me. I’m ready to go to your house for a sleepover and I’m ready to stay forever.

Surely someone out there has a vast, open plan home for Quilty to roam.

