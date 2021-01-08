Shelter Where Biden Adopted His Dog Will Have 'Indoguration' For Major Delaware Humane Association/joebiden/Instagram

Major, President-elect Joe Biden’s rescue dog, will have his own ‘indoguration’ ahead of becoming America’s First Dog.

The German shepherd was adopted by the incoming POTUS and Dr. Jill Biden back in November 2018, finding him at the Delaware Humane Association in Wilmington and later giving him his forever home.

On January 20, the whole family – including their other dog Champ and soon, a new cat – are moving to a new address: 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, Washington DC, aka the White House.

Before he gets to nap in the Oval Office, Major is having his very own ‘indoguration’ thanks to the Delaware Humane Association, hosting a virtual party in partnership with Pumpkin Pet Insurance to mark the occasion. The Today Show’s Jill Martin is set to host, with special guest Sir Darius Brown.

On its website, the shelter explains: ‘Delaware Humane Association & Pumpkin Pet Insurance invite you + your pup to the world’s largest virtual party for dogs in honor of Major Biden’s Indoguration. Join us to celebrate the first-ever shelter pup to become First Dog and raise funds to help more DHA shelter animals like Major live the American Dream!’

Anyone can attend the event, as long as you donate $10 or more to the shelter. As per People, the money will ‘help support the shelter’s vital pet and pet owner community services’ and ‘help more shelter animals like Major find their forever homes and spread awareness about the need to help pet owners who are financially struggling to care for their pets’.

While a celebration for Major, it’s also hoped the ‘indoguration’ will be the ‘the largest virtual gathering of dogs’, so everyone is encouraged to donate and log on with their pets.

The shelter’s executive director, Patrick J. Carroll, said in a statement: ‘We are thrilled to participate in what will hopefully be the world’s largest Zoom call for dogs. 2020 was a tough year for all of us financially – both for animal shelters and pet owners alike.’

He continued: ‘Here at DHA our mission is to make friends for life by connecting people with animals, and by building strong relationships to better serve our community.’

Carroll added: ‘With Major heading to the White House, it’s our sincere hope that we can continue to connect more homeless animals with families than ever before. If a shelter dog is good enough for the White House, they’re good enough for your house!’

To find out more about donating and attending the event, click here.

