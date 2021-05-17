Sheriff’s Deputy Kicked By Cow After Tasing K-9 For Biting It

Public Domain/PA Images

In a complicated series of events, a sheriff’s deputy has been kicked by a cow after tasing a K-9 for biting it.

The bizarre situation unfolded in Georgetown, South Carolina, in January 2020, and although it all happened more than a year ago, the story has gained renewed interest recently due to a viral tweet that pairs a pic of a ferocious-looking cow with the words, ‘new rock paper scissors just dropped’.

Although the tweet is indeed funny, the picture currently doing the rounds doesn’t actually match up with the brilliant headline K-9 Bites Cow, Deputy Tases K-9, Cow Kicks Deputy.

As Snopes reports, the picture doing the rounds on social media was taken during an unrelated incident in Germany from 2016.

The more recent story in South Carolina began when a deputy from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible burglary at around 4.00pm on Wednesday, January 22, 2020.

The burglary call apparently ‘proved to be unfounded’, but the afternoon still ended up being eventful after a police dog became distracted from its duties by a nearby cow.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the dog went over to the cow and bit it, leading to the deputy turning their taser on the K-9 in a bid to de-escalate the situation.

However, the bitten cow ended up getting spooked by the goings on and ‘struck the deputy and the property owner’, leading to minor injuries.

Meanwhile, the photo falsely tied to the taser story actually relates to an incident whereby a cow managed to escape her stall in Schmira, Germany, venturing over a field and into a garden.

It was here that the animal was narcotised by a vet using a rifle. Although the cow did rush over to officers after being shot, she didn’t injure anybody.

PA Images

According to The British Mountaineering Council (BMC) website, cows are more dangerous than you might expect, with reports coming in every year of walkers being attacked or even trampled to death by the creatures.

Although such attacks are understood to be relatively rare, those out walking are advised to be cautious around cows, with a total of 12 people killed nationwide between the years 2008 and 2014.