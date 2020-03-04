Shetland Pony Called Patrick Goes To Pub In Devon Every Day For A Guinness

Now we take him daily into the Drum Inn. It is all part of his training to get him to desensitise to all the sounds in a busy pub atmosphere – but he absolutely loves it there.

He is doing extremely well. People can not believe their eyes when they see a horse in the pub. He gets a big reaction there and on social media.

The first trip went down really well. I did say to the manager of the Drum Inn beforehand what we were planning so he was fully aware. He was fine with it. It is a dog pub so he was happy for us to bring Patrick in.

The response was brilliant. People were coming over taking photos and lots of children enjoyed meeting him. He loves being in the pub and he really loves all the attention.