Shock As Deadly Serpent Discovered Wrapped Around Christmas Tree Amid Decorations
A brown snake shocked a family after they discovered it hidden within their Christmas tree.
The family had been decorating their Christmas tree at their home in Gulfview Heights in the northern suburbs of Adelaide when they caught sight of the snake amongst the tree’s decorations.
It was assumed the snake had hidden in a box which had been used to hold the tree and store it.
Snake handler Jarrad Waye was subsequently called, however, he had a difficult battle removing the creature from the tree, 7News reports.
Waye said:
It was quite difficult to get tangled around all the lights and the wires.
It’s a bit of a funny season just because it’s so hot and so cold and the days are changing they’re going out on the warmer days and then going back into hiding.
Families are warned to be aware of snakes as they decorate their trees this festive period, and if you spot a snake, you are advised to call a professional to get it removed.
If you ever needed more of a reason to not move to Australia, among the spiders, sharks and sneaky snakes, then this deadly culprit is definitely one of them.
Topics: Animals, Adelaide, Christmas Tree, snake