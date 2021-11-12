Shock As Man Discovers ‘World’s Most Venomous Spider’ In Sainsbury’s Bananas

Alamy/SWNS

A Beckenham man got a nasty shock when he discovered a deadly spider nestling in his bunch of bananas.

37-year-old taxi driver Joe Stein got more than he bargained for when he bought a bunch of bananas from Sainsbury’s in West Wickham.

According to SWNS, Stein was fetching a banana to go with his morning porridge when he spotted a ‘dark mass’ hanging from the fruit.

SWNS

On closer inspection, he realised that his food bore a passenger in the form of a two-inch spider.

Stein, a huge arachnophobe, wisely threw the entire bunch of bananas in the bin and warned his girlfriend to stay away – which turned out to be the right course of action as the 37-year-old soon realised he was dealing with a Brazilian Wandering Spider, the world’s deadliest arachnid with a venomous bite that can kill humans.

He said: ‘I sort of had to refocus my eyes so I could see his big bony, hairy legs. It was a bit shocking!

‘Obviously I was shocked, my girlfriend was a bit shocked, finding out it was a venomous spider if alive.’

SWNS

‘Luckily I think it was dead, but it was enough to make us both jump and feel on edge. I want to make people aware and to be careful’, he added.

Just to be on the safe side, Stein got in contact with Sainsbury’s to warn them about the discovery of the deadly spider.

The Brazilian Wandering Spider gets its name from its habit of wandering around the jungle floor at night looking for food rather than preying on creatures unlucky enough to be caught in its web.

SWNS

Most commonly found in South America, they are also sometimes called ‘Banana Spiders’ for their tendency to hide among bunches of the popular fruit during the daytime.

A venomous bite from the creature causes intense pain before it begins to affect other parts of the body including the heart and the respiratory system.

Luckily, bites are rare as the spider only tends to attack humans in self-defence and they do not often inject all of their venom into their target.

A Sainsbury’s spokesperson has since spoken out about the incident: ‘We’re in touch with the customer to apologise for their experience.

‘Incidents like this are extremely rare and we have processes in place to prevent them.’

