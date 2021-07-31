Shocking Footage Shows Police Capturing Baby Alligator In Family’s Hot Tub

Fulshear Police/Facebook

Footage shows two police officers attempting to capture a baby alligator after it decided to take a dip in a Texas family’s hot tub.

Fulshear Police Department were called to the family’s home in Fort Bend County, Texas this week after a woman spotted the small reptile hanging out in the hot tub section of her private pool, with officers jokingly describing the scene as a ‘criminal trespass’.

Bodycam footage from the capture showed the officers using poles to try and corner the gator, and despite its efforts to flee one officer finally managed to extract it from the heated water and get a firm grip around its mouth to prevent it from snapping at them.

As police carried the reptile away from the pool, one could be heard saying it was ‘pretty’, adding, ‘I’m going to name you Emma.’

In a post shared online, Fulshear Police Department joked the officers responded to the scene after receiving a call ‘in regard to a Criminal Trespass’, adding, ‘An unknown suspect had entered a homeowner’s backyard and decided to go for a swim in their hot tub.’

Check out the video below:

It continued, ‘Officers Chavez and Landry quickly made the scene and observed the suspect swimming naked without regard to the owner’s wishes. The suspect resisted at first but was soon arrested.’

Following the capture, the department assured the baby alligator was ‘later released without further incident’.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department has noted that while many people in Texas live in close proximity to alligators with no confrontations, the animals can become a nuisance when they establish territories around people, at which point they must be handled by the proper authorities.