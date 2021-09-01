Shocking Moment Woman Avoids Bison Attack By Playing Dead Captured On Camera

u/mIcavERtLEte/Reddit

Nail-biting footage shows a woman’s trip to Yellowstone National Park taking a terrifying turn following an encounter with a bison.

During the clip taken by fellow Yellowstone visitors last year, a bison appears to charge at two individuals standing in the middle of a field. One managed to flee by outrunning the animal, while the other slipped and fell to the ground.

As the animal approached the woman on the floor, voices from behind the camera began screaming at her, urging her to ‘play dead’ and ‘lay down.’ The bison appears to stand over her as she lies still, and after a few moments, it scampers away, allowing the visitors to hurry over to rescue her.

Thankfully, according to Cloie Musumecci, who filmed the video, the woman survived ‘without a scratch’, Today reports.

The majority of bison attacks occur when people enter the space of the animals, particularly while attempting to snap photos or even selfies with them.

Other close encounters with bison have been documented in recent years. A 9-year-old girl was thrown into the air by a bison at Yellowstone’s national park in June 2019 after she and a group of people got too close.

‘Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like pawing the ground, snorting, bobbing their head, bellowing and raising their tail,’ Yellowstone bison biologist Chris Geremia said in a statement.

‘If that doesn’t make the threat (in this instance it was a person) move away, a threatened bison may charge.’

Yellowstone National Park also warned visitors to ‘remain at least 25 yards from wild animals at the park, including bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.’