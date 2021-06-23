unilad
Shocking Video Shows What Happens When You Leave Your Shoes Outside In Florida

by : Julia Banim on : 23 Jun 2021 17:29
As someone with a lifelong fear of bugs creeping into my personal space, I truly regret to share the following video with you.

A clip has emerged which shows exactly what happens should you ever leave a pair of shoes outside in Florida for too long. Spoiler alert, Father Christmas won’t come and fill them up with presents.

TikToker @Cor2ran, who creates all sorts of cool and creepy vids about bugs and nature, recently shared what happened when he left a very nice looking pair of Nike trainers outside over night.

Check it out below:

At first glance, the contents of @Cor2ran’s sneakers kind of looks like a nice big handful of gummy worms. Sadly, the reality is a lot less tasty, and much more toxic.

Emptying the wriggly imposters into a plastic container, @Cor2ran explained:

So this is why you don’t leave your shoes outside I guess in Florida because these little millipedes will come into your shoes, especially right after it rains, it just rained tonight.

As the millipedes hit the bottom of the container, they make a surprisingly hefty thud. But as @Cor2ran explained to curious viewers, this is because they are hard, not squidgy, on account of their exoskeletons.

Bugs in shoes in Florida (@cor2ran/TikTok)@cor2ran/TikTok
The video has sent understandable shudders through followers’ spines, with many expressing fascination and horror alike in the comment section.

One person said, ‘You’re so brave to even touch your shoes’, while another remarked, ‘Timon and Pumbaa would be in heaven right now’.

Impressively, @Cor2ran admitted in the comments that he was actually still wearing the sneakers after the clip. Let’s hope he gave the toes a good shake first.

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

