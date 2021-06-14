Single Dad Swan Raises Babies After Tragic Loss Of Mum Swan
A swan in Boston, Massachusetts, has been raising his babies after their mother passed away.
Over the last year, swans have frequently been sighted on Charles River Esplanade in Boston, Massachusetts. One swan couple captured the hearts of locals, but a sad turn of events has led to an endearing story.
Now, the single dad swan has inspired people after tackling the challenges of single parenthood.
Emma Feeney, marketing and events coordinator for the Esplanade Association told The Dodo:
In early April, we first noticed they had a nest along the pillars by the lagoon. Then shortly after, we saw that the female swan had begun to lay eggs. A total of nine eggs had been laid by early May, and about 10 days ago the cygnets began hatching.
However, concerns about the female swan began to surface:
Animal Care and Control received a call with concerns over the female swan’s health, as she seemed to have been bobbing her head and couldn’t stand up on her own.
But by the time animal control arrived at the park, unfortunately, the female swan had passed.
Many people were saddened by the loss of the female swan and Feeney said its death ‘broke many hearts’. She also noted that visiting the growing family had been a daily routine for many locals.
Nonetheless, the single father now appears to be raising the cygnets on his own, and footage of him caring for the younglings has emerged.
Check out the adorable footage:
After the incident, ‘The male swan could be seen across the lagoon in their nest with the cygnets tucked underneath his wings,’ and this paternal nature has continued. The swan can be frequently be seen with his cygnets and they appear to be being protected by their father.
Feeney noted:
They seem to be doing well. You can spot them in the esplanade lagoon swimming together, with some of the babies riding along on his back.
Geese will swim by them and you can tell that the papa swan is in full force, protecting the cygnets. You can tell that he’s just a great, great father to them. It’s very adorable.
Safe to say, the people who used to visit the swan couple are now rooting for the single-parent family.
