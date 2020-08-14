Skinny Pigs Are Hairless Guinea Pigs That Look Like Little Hippos Luke Manning/Twitter/Alexander Jursova via Getty Images

Hippos are pretty scary animals, but make them pocket-sized and you’ve got yourself one heckin’ cute creation. I know this because it’s exactly what ‘skinny pigs’ look like.

I’m not talking about an underfed farm pig here, but rather a guinea pig of the hairless variety. The bald little creatures typically have pinkish or dark grey skin, and combined with their stocky bodies and round noses they look every bit like the hippopotamus’s tiny cousin.

Skinny pigs were created as a result of cross-breeding in 1978 and, unlike their hairy counterparts, they are naturally completely bald apart from whiskers on their muzzles, feet, and legs.

The adorable little pigs have long been a source of joy for animal-lovers, and many have taken to social media to express their love for the creatures.

One person wrote:

I would really like to share my recent obsession. Skinny pigs!!

Those tiny potatoes are hairless guinea pigs, however they look like tiny hippos, and I can’t get over how cute they are..

Though they’re incredibly cute, unfortunately skinny pigs are prone to illnesses or injury and they have poor eyesight, meaning they can’t be left alone in an open space. They also require extra vitamin C to encourage good bone formation, a strong immune system and healthy teeth, according to Skinny Pig Care.

Skinny pigs, otherwise known as house hippos, are prey animals, meaning it’s in their nature to run from the big beast, aka human, coming towards them. It can take time for them to trust their owners, but with a life span of around six years the creatures would make the perfect friend for anyone who can offer the proper care, attention and patience.

Of course, if you’re looking to get a skinny pig fix without the responsibility, then the internet is at your service.