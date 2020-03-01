A lovable black Labrador on the hunt for his forever home is said to ‘smile’ at everyone who walks past his kennel.

Burreaux the puppy was taken in alongside two other dogs, Joe and O, by the Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana when he was just eight weeks old.

The Humane Society’s director, Courtney Wingate, spotted the adorable pups at a local animal control centre and knew she couldn’t leave them behind, especially not when Berreaux was flashing his teeth in what appeared to be a wide, charming smile.

The three dogs were picked up and named by volunteer Sarrah Walton, who decided to name them in honour of the Louisiana State University football team.

Berreaux had a bit of a rough start as he fell sick after being rescued, but the Humane Society rushed him to the animal hospital where thankfully he made an amazing recovery.

Once Berreaux and his furry friends were at the Humane Society, Walton noticed the black Lab had a habit of grinning at passing humans.

Smiling Puppy Shows Teeth To Everyone At Dog Shelter Hoping To Find Forever Home Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana/Facebook

Speaking to The Dodo about the funny trait, Sarrah said:

It’s whenever you’re talking real sweet to him … he gets this smile like he wants something. [It’s] like he’s telling you, ‘Come pet me, come love me’.

Berreuax apparently flashes his smile whenever he’s told he’s a good boy, suggesting he’s extremely happy with the compliment.

When it came time to find loving families for the three pups, the shelter decided to show off their talents on social media. Joe is a natural at the game of fetch, and after they shared a video of his skills the dog was quickly snapped up.

For Berreuax’s video, staff decided to show off his sweet nature with a video of him flashing his teeth.

Sarrah continued:

[W]e were thinking, ‘Burreaux wants a home so bad that he’s always smiling, trying to cute it up’. So we took that video.

The Humane Society shared the video on Facebook, where it has been viewed 194, 000 times as well as racking up hundreds of likes, comments and shares.

In spite of his newfound fame, however, Berreaux is yet to find his forever home. He and his sister O are still patiently waiting, so hopefully it won’t be long before the pups can show off their talents to new families.