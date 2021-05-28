unilad
Advert

Snakes Leak Through Ceiling After Tenants Complain To Landlord

by : Cameron Frew on : 28 May 2021 08:57
Snakes Leak Through Ceiling After Tenants Complain To Landlord 2Hary Pugliese/WTVC 9ABC

After dealing with cockroaches, rats and bees, a Georgia family had snakes leak through their ceiling after complaining to the landlord. 

Hary Pugliese, his wife Susan and their 13-year-old daughter moved into the LaFayette home in January this year. It didn’t get off to a good start; almost immediately, he reportedly told his landlord John Stafford about the leaky ceiling, but Stafford never came to fix it.

Advert

Over the next few months, they’ve been plagued with a number of creatures. It started with rats, and now after the ceiling collapsed, they discovered snakes in their ceiling.

The Pugliese family has dealt with bees, as well as rats, cockroaches and snakes. (WTVC 9ABC)WTVC 9ABC

Hary spoke to WTVC 9ABC about the issues he’s been having, as well as sharing nightmarish photos of the drooping snakes and other visible problems with the roofing.

He said he took his concerns to Stafford months ago, who then said he didn’t have enough money for the repairs. The landlord disputes this, saying Hary didn’t continue to raise these issues and he sent someone to fix it two months ago. However, that maintenance crew failed to solve the problem, and Hary has since phoned him back between 20 and 40 times.

Advert

Unfortunately, it seemed like the landlord ‘didn’t want to do nothing about it,’ according to Hary, who later hired his own roofer and refused to pay rent until it was fixed. While telling the outlet it’s a ‘difficult situation’, Stafford said rent couldn’t be withheld due to maintenance problems.

Snakes leaking through the Pugliese family's ceiling. (Hary Pugliese/WTVC 9ABC).Hary Pugliese/WTVC 9ABC

He’s since served Hary an eviction notice, but the family planned on moving out anyway because of the pests. ‘I’m dreaming that a snake is going to fall on me. I can’t sleep. I couldn’t sleep last night, because of the snakes,’ the dad said.

Commenting on the landlord’s actions, Susan said: ‘He acts like he doesn’t care. He said… well, if there are snakes in the ceiling, they’ll be taking care of the rats.’

Advert
Harry Pugliese and his wife Susan. (WTVC 9ABC)WTVC 9ABC

When asked if he knew if there were rats in the house, Stafford told the outlet: ‘No, I’ve never heard that, but there are rats everywhere, so I’m sure there are rats there.’

With regards to the bees, he said: ‘I would hate to disturb the bees, because it’s getting hard to even raise bees. Bees are becoming extinct and that is a strong hive.’

He also said he didn’t think ‘there’s another option’ other than to live with the creatures. The LaFayette building authority said it could only get involved when a property changes hands, but Stafford couldn’t confirm the last time an inspection was carried out.

Advert

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

More Than 30 Million Americans Believe The US Is Controlled By Satan-Worshipping Paedophiles
News

More Than 30 Million Americans Believe The US Is Controlled By Satan-Worshipping Paedophiles

Kim Kardashian Has Failed Her Law Exam
Celebrity

Kim Kardashian Has Failed Her Law Exam

Amazon Buys MGM Studios For $8.5 Billion
Film and TV

Amazon Buys MGM Studios For $8.5 Billion

Texas Approves Bill Allowing Residents To Carry Handguns Without A Licence
News

Texas Approves Bill Allowing Residents To Carry Handguns Without A Licence

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Animals, Georgia, landlord, Now, Snakes, US

Credits

WTVC 9ABC

  1. WTVC 9ABC

    Snakes alive! LaFayette family says unwanted guests moved in, landlord not helping

 