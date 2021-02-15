Snow Leopard Whose 7 Cubs Helped Conservation Efforts Dies Aged 17

Himani’s impact on her caretakers, the Cape May County Zoo and the future of her species can’t be overstated.

Her success in rearing strong healthy cubs contributed valuable bloodlines to the Species Survival Plan population. The cubs born at our Zoo introduced our guests to the rare opportunity to see cubs of one of the most endangered species of animals on the planet.

The attention Himani’s cubs brought to our Zoo gave us national attention and made the Cape May County Zoo known throughout the Country. The bond we had with her was special and she will never be forgotten by our staff and our facility.