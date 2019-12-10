Someone Is Putting Tiny Cowboy Hats On Pigeons Around Las Vegas

Storyful

Animals dressed up in outfits is nothing new, but this one is sure to turn heads – a group of pigeons have been spotted in Las Vegas wearing teeny, tiny, pigeon-sized cowboy hats.

We have as many questions as you do, some of which being: where did someone get pigeon-sized cowboy hats from? Why would someone think to put hats on pigeons? How did they get the hats on the pigeons?

This is all presuming the pigeons themselves didn’t walk into their local clothing store as a crew and request matching hats.

However, as amusing as it may be to look at, people have raised concerns over the idea the hats may have been glued onto the birds’ heads to keep them on.

Following this, local animal rescue Lofty Hopes are trying to find the pigeons to check their wellbeing.

Lofty Hopes founder Mariah Hillman told Fox News: At first, I was like, oh my god that’s cute! Then, I was like, wait a minute – how did they get those hats on there?

Did they glue them? And what does that mean for them? Is it something that’s going to impede their flight or attract predators? We drove up and down here yesterday for a good two hours just handing out business cards to any location where I saw pigeons and people. If you see these birds, just feed them until I get here. I’m only three miles away and I’ll come trap them.

