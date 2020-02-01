South Carolina Animal Sanctuary Needs People To Cuddle Pigs And Feed Them Cookies Cotton Branch Animal Sanctuary/Facebook

An animal sanctuary in the US is looking for people to cuddle its pigs and feed them cookies.

Advert

Can you think of a more wholesome way to spend your free time?

The Cotton Branch Farm Sanctuary in South Carolina provides a ‘safe haven’ for abandoned, abused, neglected and elderly farm animals, as well as providing an adoption service for its younger residents.

The organisation is run by volunteers who spend their days caring for the animals and educating the public about the importance of farm animal sanctuaries, and it is now looking for a volunteer to join its all-important ‘Piggy Cuddler Team’.

Advert

By snuggling up with the pigs, volunteers will help socialise the creatures, allowing them to move through the adoption process with ease.

The site explains:

When we rescue an adoptable pig, we place them in our foster and adoption program. We need loving foster homes, and forever homes for some amazing and sweet animals!

Cotton Branch advertised the role on their Facebook page, explaining the volunteer would be key in making ‘a huge difference in the lives of the pigs’.

The role involves offering the pigs belly scratches and cookies, as well as sitting with them and talking to them. As Cotton Branch explain – these wholesome activities can help the intelligent animals get ready for their new home.

Volunteers must be 16 or older, though if you are below the age of 18 you must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. You can sign up to become a volunteer here.

Advert

If you’re unable to make your way to South Carolina, you can support Cotton Branch and its lovely residents by donating to the organisation here.