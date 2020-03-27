Spanish Bullfighters Ask For €700 Million Bailout To Save Controversial Sport

They say they lost €700m. I guess that’s what they are looking for. But there’s no confirmation from the government on what they will do.

In a moment in which the rest of Spain is giving its all to help each other, the bullfighting world is thinking on how to get money from us to help themselves.

The business of torturing animals for entertainment should never get public funding, much less now when the health system and helping the most needy should be the priority.