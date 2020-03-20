Sphynx Cat's Rare Condition Means She Looks Like A Baby Bat Caters

A gorgeous little kitty called Lucy has found online fame because of a rare condition that means she looks more like a bat than a cat.

Advert

Lucy’s human, Zilla Bergamini, fell in love with the unusual feline the moment she saw a video of her from a cat breeder friend.

However, Zilla was left disappointed when she was told Lucy was sick and not up for sale.

Speaking to Meow AF, the cat-lover explained that Lucy had been taken to a vets, where she was diagnosed with hydrocephalus – a condition that sees fluid build-up in the brain.

Advert

The vet explained that while some vets may be willing to operate on the cat, he believed it wouldn’t be worth it.

Zilla decided to go ahead and adopt the special needs kitty and it was ‘love at first sight’ between the pair.

While waiting for Lucy to come and live with her, Zilla did some research and found the best veterinarian neurological centre in the country and set up a fund to cover any surgery or medication Lucy would need.

On March 15 of last year, Lucy arrived at her new home in Haifa, Israel, at the tender age of just two months old.

While Zilla was over the moon to finally have her feline friend, she knew the future was uncertain for her beloved new pet.

Zilla’s concerns grew over the first few days when she realised Lucy hadn’t opened her bowels once, and the kitten cried constantly.

So, she took Lucy back to the vet who had been treating her since she was born, and they were informed Lucy would need eye drops for the rest of her life. However, they couldn’t find any explanation for the kitty’s lack of bowel movements.

Advert

After seeking treatment from another vet, Lucy was unable to stop her leaking bowels, with Zilla recalling how she ‘practically leaked poop 24/7 for more than two weeks straight’.

The young kitten wore a tiny nappy and spent most of her time in Zilla’s arms. While the pair got off to a difficult start, they formed an unbreakable bond during this time.

Once Lucy’s bowel movements were under control, she was taken to a specialist who informed them that the hydrocephalus had caused her skull to grow in an unusual shape, which caused her eyelids to irritate her corneas. Miraculously, her eyes were fixed and she no longer needs the daily drops.

Now, Lucy is able to enjoy her life with Zilla, in spite of her condition, and she’s even found online fame as a result of her unique look.

Zilla said a lot of pet owners of cats with hydrocephalus tend to euthenise over fears they will need expensive brain surgeries, however she believes Lucy is living proof that isn’t always the case.

She said:

Every little thing could be a big problem for her because she is more delicate than a ‘normal’ cat, but it isn’t always a death sentence.

Now, Lucy has more than 22,000 followers proving she’s quite the feline influencer.