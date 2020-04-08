‘Spoiled’ Dog Mimicking Human Voice To Beg For Food Leaves Owner In Hysterics

If we say no for anything she’ll start making those noises. She’s very spoiled. I thought, ‘oh here we go again’. It’s just the behaviour she has every single time she wants something that she can’t have. It’s so funny.

She’s just so human-like. Everyone was saying they can’t believe it because it sounds like she’s about to start talking. My boyfriend and I were sitting eating them and then putting them back on the windowsill while we were watching the telly.

So she was watching us get stuff out of it, eating it and putting it back on the windowsill and not giving her any while we were doing it. She probably felt left out. She’s a very, very needy dog.

She’s terrible for it. I think we’ve made a rod for our own back because we tend to give her her own way so now we just give her own way all along, she thinks crying like that will give her what she wants.