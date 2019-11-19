Squirrel Rescued From Hurricane Isaac Can’t Sleep Without Her Teddy Bear

Brace yourselves because I’m about to introduce you to the cutest thing you’ve seen all week, potentially this year.
You’ve heard of adorable doggos and playful kittens and lovable horses, but what about something altogether more tiny?
Enter: Jill, a seven-year-old squirrel who was rescued from Hurricane Isaac way back when in 2012, and who now can’t bear to sleep without her cuddly miniature teddy bear.
Since getting rescued all those years ago, Jill has become somewhat of a viral celebrity in her own right, with her Instagram following sitting comfortably at 641k followers.
Her profile says she is a ‘vegetarian, parkour expert whose only fear is the vacuum’, adding the disclaimer: ‘But, she loves every Starbucks napkin she meets.’ Already a girl I can get on board with.
Jill absolutely loves napping (same) and has a variety of different blankets to help her get to sleep. But all of those would be absolutely useless without the miniature teddy bear she carries with her and insists on cuddling every time she gets tucked into bed.
What did I tell you about the cuteness levels?
Not only does the cuddly teddy bear help Jill get to sleep, but it also provides the perfect prop for her Instagram page; just as her many, and I mean many, cute outfits do.
Take, for example, the time she celebrated Christmas in a festive jumper, or the time she wrapped up warm in a baby pink knitted hat and scarf. Or what about the time she wore an actual hula skirt?
Jill the squirrel has also been known to celebrate squirrel appreciation day, and wish her followers a happy Valentine’s Day as she dresses up in an array of fancy outfits.
View this post on Instagram
💐 Happy Valentine's Day, everyone! . #chooselove . #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #jillthesquirrel #thisgirlisasquirrel #valentine #galentinesday #valentinesday #bemine #bemyvalentine #happyvalentinesday #love #flowers #hearts
View this post on Instagram
Will you be my Valentine? 🌹 . #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #jillthesquirrel #thisgirlisasquirrel #valentines #valentinesday #rose #bow #withthisrose #flowers #bemine #bemyvalentine #happyvalentinesday
Jill goes all out for Halloween:
View this post on Instagram
#tbt 🎃 Halloween 2015 Costume change. #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #jillthesquirrel #thisgirlisasquirrel #halloween #halloweencostume #witch #broom #witchcostume #pumpkin #pumpkins #throwback #throwbackthursday
View this post on Instagram
#tbt 🎃 Halloween 2015 Got my mind on this mummy and this mummy on my mind. Halloween is Monday, time to get focused! #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #jillthesquirrel #thisgirlisasquirrel #halloween #throwback #throwbackthursday #mummy #costume #dressedup
She even dresses up for Easter:
View this post on Instagram
It's the first day of spring and Easter is in a week. We are so excited and now this girl is a rabbit! #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #petphotography #squirrelgirl #jill #thisgirlisasquirrel #bunny #rabbit #spring #bunnyears #firstdayofspring #carrots #carrot #whatvegetarianseat #bunnyrabbit #rabbitsofinstagram #bunniesofinstagram #easter #easterbunny #cattree
View this post on Instagram
Waiting for the Easter Bunny like… . #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #jillthesquirrel #thisgirlisasquirrel #easter #happyeaster #easter2017 #easterbunny #bunny #rabbit #carrot
She loves the summer months:
View this post on Instagram
Happy Labor Day from this girl! She is living up the end of summer to the fullest. #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #petphotography #squirrelgirl #jill #thisgirlisasquirrel #sunglasses #palmtrees #vacation #staycation #pink #pinksunglasses #raybans #laborday #holiday #labordayweekend #longweekend
View this post on Instagram
#tbt (2016) Who else has vacation brain? 🌊 . #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #jillthesquirrel #thisgirlisasquirrel #vacation #readyforsummer #readyforvacation #letsgotothebeach #hulaskirt #hawaii #huladancer #throwback #throwbackthursday #thursday
But I think it’s fair to say Christmas is by far her favourite holiday:
View this post on Instagram
Jill + Ugly Christmas sweater = #notsouglyafterall #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #petphotography #squirrelgirl #jill #thisgirlisasquirrel #sweater #snowman #christmassweater #christmas #holiday #holidayparty
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas Eve, y'all! Jill is ready to open her squirrel-sized gifts already. #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #petphotography #squirrelgirl #jill #thisgirlisasquirrel #tistheseason #christmas #christmaseve #holiday #mini #presents #gifts #santa #santahat
View this post on Instagram
Merry Christmas! Jill and I hope Santa was good to each and every one of you! We hope you enjoy this day filled with family, friends and good food. Santa brought Jill new baby blankets, clothes, squirrel sized plates (so she can join-in on family dinners) and so much more. #spoilt #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #petphotography #squirrelgirl #jill #thisgirlisasquirrel #merrychristmas #christmas #santa #santahat #santabeard #beard #christmastree #gifts #presents
View this post on Instagram
#tbt It's December 1st, you know what that means. Make sure you stay on the nice list! #petsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #squirrellove #squirrellife #squirrelsofig #squirrelsofinstagram #easterngreysquirrel #easterngraysquirrel #ilovesquirrels #petsofinstagram #jillthesquirrel #thisgirlisasquirrel #december #december1 #throwback #throwbackthursday #santahat #gingerbread #gingerbreadman
Incredible. As well as following the teeny tiny squirrel on social media, you can get your cuteness fix by purchasing a ‘fan pillow‘ with her face emblazoned onto them.
The cushions boast a range of her different fancy dress options, including her mummified Halloween costume, many birthday hat scenarios, and Easter chick embraces.
Well, what are you waiting for? You can follow Jill’s Instagram here.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
A Broadcast Journalism Masters graduate who went on to achieve an NCTJ level 3 Diploma in Journalism, Lucy has done stints at ITV, BBC Inside Out and Key 103. While working as a journalist for UNILAD, Lucy has reported on breaking news stories while also writing features about mental health, cervical screening awareness, and Little Mix (who she is unapologetically obsessed with).