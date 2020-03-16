unilad
Stella, The Dog From Modern Family, Dies After Filming Series Finale

by : Lucy Connolly on : 16 Mar 2020 12:42
Stella, The Dog From Modern Family, Dies After Filming Series Finale

Beatrice the French Bulldog, best known for playing Stella on Modern Family, has died.

The famous dog, who was the much loved pet of Jay Pritchett (played by Ed O’Neill) on the ABC show, passed away just a few days after the show’s cast filmed the series finale on February 21.

Show regular Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who played Mitchell in Modern Family, confirmed the animal’s death in a tweet, writing: ‘Rest In Peace sweet Beatrice. We love you so much.’

Beatrice was first introduced as Stella in the show’s fourth season when she replaced Brigitte, a fellow French Bulldog who had held the part since season two.

While Jay was initially reluctant to get a dog, after taking Stella in in the Good Cop Bad Dog episode he became her biggest fan, showering her with love and attention so that eventually his wife Gloria became jealous.

Jay’s doting behaviour apparently wasn’t too far off actor Ed O’Neill’s, whom Beatrice’s owners Guin and Steve Solomon said was ‘in love’ with the dog.

Speaking with the blog Bodie on the Road about her role on Modern Family in 2017, Guin said:

Ed O’Neill is in love with her! It’s very easy working with him because he brings Beatrice treats like popcorn and always looks out for her.

We’ll be doing scenes in the backyard by the pool and in between takes he’ll say, ‘Would you please get Beatrice an umbrella, she’s in the sun!’

stella dog from modern familystella dog from modern familyABC

Her owners said she was popular with the rest of the team too, saying: ‘Of course the crew loves to play with her when she’s out and about because she’s so fun and clowny. She really is one of the family!’

Guin continued:

We always put Beatrice in her crate, otherwise she’d be running around the set and then be panting wildly for her scene and we’d have to take extra time to calm her down.

Beatrice was represented by the Good Dog Animals agency, which was co-founded by her owners Guin and Steve, something Guin described as ‘the best decision I’ve ever made’.

Although Beatrice’s main role was Stella, the French Bulldog also starred in an array of other TV shows, including The Kominsky Method, Workaholics, and How to Live With Your Parents.

Rest in peace, Beatrice.

UNILAD has reached out to the Good Dog Animals agency for comment.

Lucy Connolly

