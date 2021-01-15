unilad
Advert

Stranded Dog Rescued After Getting Stuck On Island Surrounded By Alligators

by : Daniel Richardson on : 15 Jan 2021 18:46
Lake County Sheriff's Office

A stranded dog was stuck on a small island in a swampy marsh and neighbours feared for its safety as alligators live in the area. Fortunately, a local hero saved the day, and the dog.

A small brown dog was stuck on an island in a marsh in Lake County, Florida. The dog’s pleas for help were heard by locals in the area who called the authorities for urgent help as they felt the dog would likely be eaten by alligators that have made their home in the area.

Advert

Animal Enforcement Officer Amy Riccio arrived at the scene and knew that there wasn’t much time before the dog would be in danger of becoming attacked by predators.

dog in dangerdog in dangerLake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Riccio inventively used wood to create a makeshift bridge and then managed to save the dog from any immediate danger. These heroics have now been shared publically as many commend the officer on their ingenuity.

In a statement on Facebook, Lake County Sheriff’s Office detailed the event:

Advert

AEO Riccio immediately began formulating a plan to save the dog and, without hesitation, entered the thick brush of the swamp and used 2×4 boards to build a makeshift bridge to get to the island where the dog was located.

She was able to quickly gain the dog’s trust before she carried the dog onto her shoulders and back across the unstable bridge where she and the dog were safely rescued.

heroic rescue of dogheroic rescue of dogLake County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

The authorities are now looking for the owner of the dog. In the meantime, the dog will stay at the Lake County Animal Shelter safe from alligators.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden
News

New Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene Plans On Filing Articles Of Impeachment Against Biden

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him
News

Man In Horned Hat Who Stormed Capitol Wants Trump To Pardon Him

Netflix Announces Elisa Lam Docuseries About Her Mysterious Death Coming Next Month
Film and TV

Netflix Announces Elisa Lam Docuseries About Her Mysterious Death Coming Next Month

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice
News

Donald Trump Becomes First Ever President To Be Impeached Twice

Daniel Richardson

After graduating from university, Dan went on to work with a variety of tech startups and media outlets. Through working with the likes of Game Rant, The Hook and What Culture, Dan pursued his interests in technology. The skills he picked up along the way are now being utilised with UNILAD.

Topics: Animals, Animal, Dog, Florida, Now

 