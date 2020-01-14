Stray Dog Visits Restaurant Every Day For Free Food

Stray Dog Visits Subway Restaurant In New Mexico Every Day For Free Food @kxnuko/TikTok

A stray dog from New Mexico has melted hearts across the globe after it emerged she has visited the same branch of Subway every day for a year for her evening meal.

Nicknamed ‘Subway Sally’, the patient dog waits politely outside the doors of the sandwich shop every single night; hunger and anticipation written across her face.

Staff are only too happy to oblige; giving Sally a much deserved supper. Sometimes her meals will include pieces of chicken, other times some scraps of bacon. And every time Sally gobbles it up appreciatively, washed down with a little cup of water.

Sally has reportedly been frequenting the Portales based branch for the past year, simply heading on over to the Taco Bell across the street if she arrives too late to be served.

Her story has now been told by a TikTok user, who goes by the handle @kxnuko, who also works at the Subway branch.

Documenting Sally’s nightly routine using a series of three TikTok videos, Kxnuko revealed how he and his colleagues will pull on their gloves and serve their most loyal customer, night after night.

Explaining the arrangement in the first vid, Kxnuko said:

This stray dog has been coming to Subway every night for the past year. We always feed her. Her name is Subway Sally.

In the second clip, Kxnuko can be seen feeding Sally yet again, commenting:

So she’s back. Today I’ve got her some chicken. She’s kind of messy though. […] If we’re too late to give her food, she’ll just go across the street to Taco Bell.

One of the videos has been viewed over 3.1 million times, with many people having fallen ears over tail for the peckish pooch. As succinctly expressed by one new Sally Stan, ‘Not to be dramatic but I would die for Subway Sally’.

However, Kxnuko has also had to address questions about Sally, with some people believing her fur to be too luxuriant for a stray. According to Kxnuko, the good condition of her fur is actually due to a kindly lady who works at a neighbouring flower shop taking the time to give her an occasional bath.

Kxnuko also explained he couldn’t bring Sally home because he already has five cats. He also doesn’t want to risk bringing her to the local dog shelter as they have a ‘high kill rate’.

Stray Dog Visits Restaurant Every Day For Free Food @kxnuko/TikTok

In the time Kxnuko has worked at the restaurant, he has seen Sally give birth to four litters of pups. He’s also seen people try to bring her home as a pet, but to no avail.

Writing in a comment on one of his vids, Kxnuko said:

Multiple people have tried taking her but she never wants to go. I suspect she has a regular place to sleep and possibly care for her puppies.

In the third vid, a group of college aged girls could be seen trying to bring Sally home with them, ultimately failing in their attempt to tame this sandwich lover.

Concluding the third vid, Kxnuko said:

There’s a lot of strays in our town. She’s nothing special. I live in a very poor town and often people can’t pay for pet food. My co-workers and I are still going to feed her, so don’t worry about that.

Stray Dog Visits Restaurant Every Day For Free Food @kxnuko/TikTok

According to statistics from the Humane Society, six to eight million cats and dogs enter shelters in the US each year.

Out of the three million cats and dogs euthanized in shelters every year, around 2.4 million (80%) are healthy and treatable and would have been suitable for adoption with a new owner.

You can find out more about helping shelter and rescue dogs through The Shelter Pet Project.