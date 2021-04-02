Stray Dog Who Kept Stealing Toy Unicorn Gets Rehomed With Favourite Toy

Duplin County Animal Services/Facebook

A stray dog was taken to a shelter after constantly stealing a fluffy unicorn. He’s now been rehomed – and he got to keep the toy.

Sisu had been living on the streets. It’s not entirely clear whether he was abandoned by an earlier owner or if he was born as a stray, but the one-year-old canine was found alone.

Advert 10

The cheeky dog was causing grief for the owners of a Dollar General store in Kenansville, North Carolina, after regularly coming in to steal a purple toy unicorn. He was taken to an animal shelter as a result, but he’s already found a forever home.

Duplin County Animal Services/Facebook

When an officer with Duplin County Animal Control came to collect Sisu, they bought the toy for him. Soon after, photos were posted on Facebook of the dog content with his unicorn.

The page wrote: ‘This is what happens when you break into the Dollar General consistently to steal the purple unicorn that you laid claim to but then get animal control called to lock you up for your B & E and larceny but the officer purchases your item for you and brings it in with you.’

Advert 10

The post has now been updated, informing followers that Sisu – named after the dragon in Disney’s Raya and the Last Dragon – now has ‘an adopter and a rescue’.

Duplin County Animal Services/Facebook

One user wrote: ‘So happy Sisu has a family he looks so loveable. How about that officer that bought that unicorn for him kudos to him or her and many thanks for helping him find his forever home. What a beautiful story.’

Another joked: ‘Due to becoming a famous criminal, Sisu and his unicorn, were quickly adopted one day later, according to animal services.’

Advert 10

A third wrote: ‘Soooo sweet and thank you to the animal control officer for being so kind to that sweet boy and I am SOOO HAPPY that he was adopted he deserves a good home.’

Duplin County Animal Services/Facebook

A fourth commented: ‘What a sweet (and persistent!) dog! Obviously, that purple unicorn really meant something special to him. Kudos from California to the animal control officer with the big heart. You rock!’

Another speculated: ‘It’s sad he must have memories of his past owners who must of had a child that loved purple unicorns and he wanting one is breaking my heart… I hope that the people who did have him will see that he is okay and is now going to a new family and hopefully a forever home.’

Advert 10