Stray Dog Who Kept Stealing Toy Unicorn Has It Bought For Him By Animal Control

Duplin County Animal Services/Facebook

A shop called animal control on a stray dog who kept stealing a toy unicorn. When they arrived, they bought it for him.

Until recently, Sisu had been living on the streets. The circumstances of how he became a stray aren’t entirely known, nor are there any details about his previous owners, if he had any.

The pooch would continually gravitate towards a Dollar General store in Kenansville, North Carolina, where he’d regularly try to steal a purple unicorn.

Duplin County Animal Services/Facebook

Overall, Sisu tried to nick the toy five times. Eventually, the business became fed up, so the owners called animal control to come collect the canine.

When the Duplin County Animal Control officer, they took the one-year-old dog away – not before buying the toy for him. Photos later emerged of him in the animal shelter, with his precious unicorn firmly under his chops.

The Duplin County Animal Services Facebook page wrote, ‘This is what happens when you break into the dollar general consistently to steal the purple unicorn that you laid claim to but then get animal control called to lock you up for your B & E and larceny but the officer purchases your item for you and brings it in with you.’

Duplin County Animal Services/Facebook

Since being posted earlier this week, Sisu’s story has been shared more than 21,000 times. One user commented, ‘I’m so glad he got his toy he so desperately wanted! Props to the responding officer for making that fur baby happy and making animal lovers every where smile when reading of her kind act! I hope he finds a loving family!’

Another wrote, ‘They could have just given him the toy!! At least the nice officer bought it for him. Praying his owners are found or he finds a loving home.’

In addition to loving unicorns from the Dollar General, Sisu is said to be ‘very vocal, very obedient with people, sassy with other dogs and he will not tolerate any back talk’.

In a very happy end to the tale, it has since emerged that Sisu has found his forever home – as has his unicorn.