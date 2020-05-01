Stray Mama Cat Carries Her Sick Kitten To Istanbul Hospital So Medics Can Help CEN

Heart-warming photographs taken at a hospital in Istanbul show the moment a stray mother cat took her sick kitten to the emergency room.

The concerned mama cat could be seen carrying her poorly baby in her mouth, before presenting it to medics for help. Fortunately, it seemed she had brought her little one to the right place.

Caring medics immediately came to the aid of the fluffy family, checking over the tiny kitten for any health issues.

Cat CEN

The concerned mama cat was reportedly given some milk and food while her baby was being looked after, helping her feel a bit more calm at what was no doubt a worrying time for her.

Thankfully, both cats are said to be in good health after being checked over by doctors. But, just to be sure, they were directed to a vet for further feline-focused care.

Sweet photographs of the two kitties seeking help were shared by a Twitter user by the name of Merve Özcan, who described the kitten as being ‘mischievous’.

Cat CEN

Özcan’s original tweet has gained more than 83,000 likes at the time of writing, and she later joked that her own cat was getting ‘jealous’ about all the attention the adorable duo were getting.

One person joked:

Cats are faithful to their appointments.

Another said:

This is crazy. Animals are a little more intelligent than we give the credit for.

Let’s hope these two lovely – and very sensible – cats stay happy and healthy.