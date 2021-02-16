unilad
Advert

Student Finds Huge Huntsman Spider With Army Of Offspring On Oven

by : Julia Banim on : 16 Feb 2021 18:54
Student Finds Huge Huntsman Spider With Army Of Offspring On Her OvenImogen Moore/Facebook

I regret to inform you that spiders have done it again. Not content with making us wary around baths, furry slippers and swimming pools, the leggy creeps have now made us too scared to ever so much as peek inside an oven again.

In what could be used as a solid excuse to just get a takeaway tonight, Australian woman Imogen Moore has shared two truly nightmarish photographs on Facebook showing a huge mother Huntsman spider making a cosy home for herself and her offspring on an oven.

Advert

Imogen, a sport and exercise science student at the University of Technology Sydney, shared the pictures to Australian Native Animals, a public Facebook group that has long been a mine for all things creepy and crawly.

HuntsmanImogen Moore/Facebook

The photos – captioned ‘Baby huntsmen and the massive mother spider’ – are every bit as shudder-inducing as you might expect, and the fact that brave Imogen got close enough to snap a shot has honestly given me goosepimples.

In both pics, the gigantic mother can be seen surrounded by her brood. The hairy family also appear to be accompanied by a slimy, soilitary slug in what could well be the most unappealing Pixar film idea imaginable.

Advert

Naturally, the post has illicited shrieks galore on the Australian Native Animals page, with one decidedly less than calm person advising:

BURN THE HOUSE DOWN!

Another remarked:

I’d move.

Advert
HuntsmanImogen Moore/Facebook

Answering questions in the comments section, Imogen clarified – with some relief – that this was not her house or her oven.

The unnamed house owner didn’t want to kill the spider family, so instead they turned off the lights and hoped they would simply move on. All fingers and legs crossed that will work…

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Another TikToker Has Put Gorilla Glue In Their Hair Despite Warnings
Viral

Another TikToker Has Put Gorilla Glue In Their Hair Despite Warnings

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It
Life

Gen Z Say The Laughing Crying Emoji Isn’t Cool Anymore And Millennials Can’t Handle It

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep
Gaming

Streamer Makes $16,000 In Just Eight Hours By Letting People Disturb His Sleep

Oldest Juvenile Lifer In US Released From Prison After 68 Years
News

Oldest Juvenile Lifer In US Released From Prison After 68 Years

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: Animals, Australia, Huntsman Spider, Now, spiders

Credits

Imogen Moore/Facebook

  1. Imogen Moore/Facebook

    Imogen Moore

 