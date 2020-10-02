Study Finds Dogs’ Heart Rates Jump When You Say ‘I Love You’ To Them

Study Finds Dog's Heart Rate Jumps When You Say 'I Love You' To Them Pexels

I’m sure I’m not the only one to have been looked at strangely while conversing with a dog, but it turns out they do actually understand us.

While our four-legged friends won’t be chatting back to us anytime soon, a study has found they physically respond to certain things we say.

Vigorous tail wagging aside, a study has found that dogs’ heart rates increase when you tell them that you love them.

Pexels

In a study conducted by Canine Cottage, it was found hounds’ heart rates increased by 46.2% when someone says ‘I love you’ to them.

In contrast to this, cuddling your four-legged friend saw their heart rates decrease by 22.7% showing that it has a calming affect on them.

BRB, off to hug the dog I don’t have.

Canine Cottage also determined 10 ways that dogs show their affections; from the obvious of them licking your face and jumping up at you, to them lying on their backs belly up and being loyal to you.

Pexels

One thing that may come as a shock, and maybe comfort to many, is that apparently dogs destroy your stuff because they love you.

Canine Cottage explained:

Believe it or not, this is a sign of love. Dogs steal ad chew your belongings to get your attention, but if they do this when they are home alone or missing you, then they are doing it for love. Chewing releases endorphins that relax a dog but if the object they are chewing smells like the human they adore then that is even better!

Another way you may not have known as a form of dogs showing affection is if they come to you if they’re in pain. The study said, ‘When a dog comes to us holding their paw up or lay their heads on our laps when they’re feeling unwell, it shows a great level of trust.’

Pexels

It’s evident that the love humans have with their dogs is mutual as Canine Cottage found that human heartrates increased by 10.4% upon seeing their dogs, or 100% if you’re a crazy animal person like me.

Another recent study proved our love for our dogs after it found that the majority of pet owners have cancelled plans in order to hang out with their dog.

Wisdom Health Genetics recently published the results of its 2020 Pet Census which surveyed 13,000 pet-owners. Results showed that 72% of dog owners and 32% of cat owners having admitted to having actually cancelled plans to spend quality time with their pets.

Alexa, play Donny Osmond – Puppy Love.

