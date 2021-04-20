Police Release 48 Stolen Dog Photos To Help Reunite Them With Owners

Suffolk Police

Police have released 48 photos of recently recovered stolen dogs in a bid to reunite them with their owners.

The photos were published yesterday, April 19, by Suffolk Constabulary in the wake of a police operation in Ipswich last month.

On March 20, more than 80 dogs of various breeds and ages were seized at West Meadows. Officers had been investigating a number of pet thefts, leading to them to executing search warrants on a travellers’ site.

A police press release explained: ‘Over the past few weeks officers have been working hard to identify the owners of the 83 dogs. However, due to the lack of identifying features and information, the process has proved to be challenging. As yet, none of the animals have been reunited with their owners.’

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Wallace, Senior Investigating Officer for the operation, said: ‘We are keen to hear from anyone who believes any of the dogs in the images may be theirs.’

She added: ‘During the last few weeks officers have been liaising with other police forces around the country, as well as conducting a number of other enquiries, in order to establish where the dogs may have originated from.’

If you believe one of the dogs may be yours and you can provide proof of ownership, please get in touch via [email protected] You must include your full name, contact details and the image number pertaining to the dog(s) believed to be yours.

Examples of appropriate proof would be vet records, photos of the dog showing any distinctive markings or patterns, details regarding how you got the dog, records of reporting the dog as stolen or lost or details of microchipping. However, the police also noted none of the dogs appear to have chips, but they may be incorrectly registered.

The release adds: ‘The public should also be aware that some of these dogs may have been lost, stolen or moved on over a period of time so they may not look exactly as they did when they were last seen.’

The March operation saw the arrests of six people on suspicion of conspiracy to steal – a 38-year-old man, now aged 39, two 34-year-old men and three women aged 46, 41 and 35, all of whom are from Ipswich.

One of the 34-year-old men and a 35-year-old woman have been released and won’t face further action, while the others have been bailed until June 17.

All enquiries regarding the recovered animals must be made before May 24, and people have been asked to use the email address rather than contacting the constabulary’s Contact and Control Room on 999 or 101. You can view the images here.