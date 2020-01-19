Super Obedient Dogs Pose For Incredible Peaky Blinders Calendar Photo

People don’t believe me that the dogs are actually posed the way they are. They think they’re completely photoshopped. Admittedly, the ones where they’re jumping TOTALLY are (they would have banged into each other if that had been real).

I use a ‘positive reinforcement’ technique. Basically, anything I want a dog to do I reward the behaviour that I want to see. Over time the dog associates doing what I want them to (i.e. posing) with the reward and will do it automatically when I want.

I used this to teach Fenton how to do CPR on a dummy. Look up ‘Don’t PAWS, Start CPR‘ for a laugh.