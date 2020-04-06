Support For Bionic German Shepherd With Hidden Illness Helps Restore Faith In Humanity

A total hip replacement is a major surgery that will only be performed once a dog has fully developed, so despite his diagnosis at six months old, we had to wait a further six months before they could operate.

Initially, I set up Bear’s Instagram because I wanted a place to share his puppy photos. He’s always been so photogenic; I had all these adorable snaps of him and no where to put them!

After his diagnosis… his followers were with him every step of the way.

We had an overwhelming response from Instagram, the love that his followers have for him is so heartwarming.

We were totally blown away by the generosity of people who only really knew Bear through his Instagram but cared so deeply about him. Thankfully, we were able to get Bear all the surgery he needed, with the help of amazing friends and family. It was incredible and really restored my faith in humanity.