Swans On The Loose Cause Havoc At Train Station

swans ITV

Two swans have caused absolute chaos at a train station in Bath over the weekend, running rings around railway workers who tried to capture them.

The disruptive birds rocked up to Bath Spa Railway Station, and were apparently hell bent on causing as much trouble as they possibly could.

Hilarious footage as emerged which shows the swans showing a maverick attitude towards the rules of the railway, and neither one of them appeared to be carrying a ticket. It looks very much like a scene out of Hot Fuzz, but it is all too wonderfully real.

Check out the clip for yourself below:

One of the swans was a little naughtier than the other one, and could be seen haughtily trying to evade capture after railway workers chucked a coat over it.

The other – stiller yet still rather formidable looking – bird allowed one of the humans to carry it from the station in his arms, its comically long neck poking out like a wavy umbrella.

The footage was shared ITV News journalist Alex Wood and has since gone viral, sparking delight amongst those with a soft spot for these regal – and yet very silly – birds.

Personally, I was feeling a little grumpy today, but this clip has cheered me up no end. To paraphrase one commenter, if ever there was a clip that begs to be played to the Benny Hill theme, this is it.

At the time of writing, it’s unclear whether or not the swans were hoping to board a train, but people have had great fun imagining the various scenarios which could have led up to this perfect comedy moment.

One person tweeted:

I thought since I knew to expect it that the second swan’s entrance wouldn’t have as much comedic value but it absolutely does. I don’t know how it manages to convey quite so much malevolence when most of it is wrapped in a high vis jacket. Absolutely emanating f*ck-off vibes.

Another wrote:

It leaves so much scope for the imagination. Pretty sure there are people writing Bath Spa Station Swans fan fiction right this minute. (Bath Spa Station Swans will be the name of my next band).

It’s unclear what happened to these swans after they were given the heave ho, or whether they are aware of their sudden viral fame. I like to think they already have their heads together, plotting how they can next annoy unsuspecting humans…