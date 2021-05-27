unilad
Advert

Tasmanian Devils Born On Mainland Australia For First Time In 3,000 Years

by : Emily Brown on : 27 May 2021 13:19
Tasmanian Devils Born On Mainland Australia For First Time In 3,000 YearsPixabay

Seven Tasmanian devil joeys have been born in the wild on mainland Australia for the first time in more than 3,000 years. 

In what has been described as a ‘special kind of baby boom’, the animals were born in the 400-hectare Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary in New South Wales following a years-long effort from nonprofit Aussie Ark in partnership with Re:wild and Wild Ark.

Advert

The babies arrived after Aussie Ark introduced a total of 26 Tasmanian devils back in the wild on mainland Australia, and in an Instagram post celebrating the birth of the joeys the nonprofit explained that once the devils were back, establishing a sustainable population was ‘entirely up to them’.

Aussie Ark’s post continued, ‘We had been watching them from afar until it was time to step in and confirm the birth of our first wild joeys. And what a moment it was!’

The return of Tasmanian devils to the wild comes after the animals vanished from the mainland following the arrival of dingoes, a species of wild dogs, and the spread of a disease called Devil Facial Tumour Disease, which is believed to have killed almost 90% of the population, The Independent reports.

Advert

Aussie Ark believes there only 25,000 Tasmanian devils left in the wild in Tasmania, with the nonprofit’s president, Tim Faulkner, commending the successful operation to increase their numbers.

He commented, ‘We’ve been able to historically – albeit in its infancy – return the devil to the mainland, and today is another milestone entirely.’

Faulkner said the ‘ultimate success’ of the project would be to achieve a ‘self-regulating, self-sustaining population of devils on mainland Australia, contributing [to] and balancing the greater ecology’.

Advert

Known to be the world’s largest carnivorous marsupials, Tasmanian devils can reach 30inches in length and weigh up to 26 pounds.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Amazon Buys MGM Studios For $8.5 Billion
Film and TV

Amazon Buys MGM Studios For $8.5 Billion

Texas Approves Bill Allowing Residents To Carry Handguns Without A Licence
News

Texas Approves Bill Allowing Residents To Carry Handguns Without A Licence

Almost 30 People Shot Across New York City Just This Weekend
US News

Almost 30 People Shot Across New York City Just This Weekend

New Delhi’s Elite Police Squad Raids Twitter’s Headquarters In India
Technology

New Delhi’s Elite Police Squad Raids Twitter’s Headquarters In India

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, Australia, Now

Credits

Aussie Ark/Instagram

  1. Aussie Ark/Instagram

    @aussieark

 