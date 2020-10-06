Tasmanian Devils Return To Australian Wild After 3,000 Years
26 Tasmanian devils have been released into a large sanctuary in Sydney, Australia, in a bid to see the animals return to the country’s mainland for the first time in 3,000 years.
Once abundant throughout Australia, the animals ended up becoming extinct on the mainland for reasons unknown, and could then only be found on the island of Tasmania.
The small but feisty animals are classed as ‘endangered’ on the IUCN Red List after their numbers dramatically decreased. The 1990s were particularly bad for the marsupials after the last remaining numbers were hit by a deadly mouth cancer, causing numbers to drop to just 25,000 in Tasmania.
The release of these 26 animals will be the first time in 3,000 years that they have been reintroduced into the wild in mainland Australia, according to Aussie Ark, the animal conservation project behind the Devils’ reintroduction.
Their new home is at Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary, which boasts 400 hectares for the animals to roam around. While the Devils are arguably ‘free’, they will be tracked by researchers through radio collars with transmitters, regular surveys and camera traps.
Following the Tasmanian Devil’s reintroduction, scientists hope they can balance ecosystems ravaged by other, more invasive species.
Tim Faulkner, president of Aussie Ark, said they had worked over a decade to get to this point.
Faulkner told CNN:
In 100 years, we are going to be looking back at this day as the day that set in motion the ecological restoration of an entire country.
Not only is this the reintroduction of one of Australia’s beloved animals, but of an animal that will engineer the entire environment around it, restoring and rebalancing our forest ecology after centuries of devastation from introduced foxes and cats and other invasive predators.
Similar to that of cartoon character Taz from The Tasmanian Devil, the carnivorous marsupials are known to fly into a rage when threatened by a predator, fighting for a mate, or defending a meal. Despite this, Faulkner assured people that they are ‘no threat to humans or agriculture’.
This is set to be the first of three reintroductions Aussie Ark have planned. According to its website, it plans on introducing a further 40 Tasmanian Devil’s to the sanctuary over the next two years in two separate releases.
