Terrifying Moment Bear Lunges At Tourist Who Got Out Of Car For Selfie CEN

A woman got more than she bargained for when a bear lunged at her as she attempted to pose for a picture next to it.

Obviously, common sense should prevail here. It’s not recommended you go anywhere near a wild bear unless you’re a trained professional or you want to get your face ripped off, but here we are.

The anonymous woman was filmed hopping out her car and standing a little too close to the big, furry creature as she posed waiting for someone in the car to take her picture.

And the rest… you can check out here:

The clip was filmed in Romania, and shows the woman, who has something in her hand, making her way towards the large, brown animal, which is sitting by the side of the road.

You can hear other people in the background, quite rightly saying: ‘I have to film it, look how she is holding her hand, stupid girl.’

Things then turn sour in just a matter of seconds, when the bear suddenly turns and lunges at the woman, who jumps and then runs back towards her car.

Fortunately, the bear doesn’t take it any further than quickly scaring the woman off with a frightful lunge, and the woman is able to escape with her face intact.

‘Can you see how stupid she is? Go into the car. All that risk for a picture with a bear?’ people can be heard saying in the background.

The clip was first shared to TikTok by Alessandro Bacaoanu, however it has since been deleted.

It’s unknown where in Romania the clip was filmed, however Romanian authorities have been forced to issue repeated reminders that drivers should not approach bears on the side of the road or treat them as pets.

Costel Alexe, minister of the environment in Romania, said:

The bear is a wild animal protected by law, not a pet. I say once again to the citizens of this country: a bear which has tasted biscuits, wafers, and feels that he can get his food in this way, will never be able to adapt to the forest again.

Wild animals are not for posing next to: Unless you want to be their dinner.