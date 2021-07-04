The ‘Birds Aren’t Real Movement’ Is Kicking Off With Tour In The US

Birds Aren't Real/Facebook

A strange movement that believes birds were killed by the government and replaced by drones has kicked off its US tour.

The Birds Aren’t Real movement began with a Twitter account in 2017 and it has managed to pick up plenty of followers ever since.

Advert 10

Speaking about why the movement is important, leader Peter McIndoe noted, ‘I think the evidence is all around us, birds sit on power lines, we believe they’re charging on power lines, we believe that bird poop on cars is liquid tracking apparatus.’

Check out their video:

The group believes that birds started to be killed during Eisenhower’s presidency, and the tour that started in Springfield this weekend, July 3, plans to raise more awareness.

Advert 10

Birds Aren’t Real has been met with some scepticism and even released a statement opposing the opinions expressed by media outlet Newsweek. The statement also emphasised the importance of the group.

The statement read:

Our movement is quickly approaching a critical juncture. As we grow stronger in number, more and more highly classified information is being relayed to us by whistleblowers across the nation. Expect massive leaks soon.

Some of the theories have included a robotic bird being assigned to every person. However, this does call into question any instance where someone has seen a dead bird in their garden.

Advert 10