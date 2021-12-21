The Last Dog Rescued From Michael Vick’s Dog Fighting Ring Has Died
The last surviving dog from Michael Vick’s illegal dog fighting ring has now died aged 15.
In 2007, police raided kennels belonging to NFL star Michael Vick and discovered an illegal dog fighting ring.
Forty-eight dogs were rescued from misery, but sadly, the last surviving pooch who was saved all those years ago has now died.
Frodo, a pit bull rescued from the dog fighting ring, was put to sleep over the weekend surrounded by people who loved him, after a final meal of steak.
After his rescue, Frodo was adopted by the Ramirez family in California and spent 14 happy years being ‘pampered like a prince’ with them before reaching the end of his life.
According to the Daily Mail, Frodo was at first too scared to look his caretakers in the eye but eventually grew into a ‘cheerful dog’ who thrived on attention.
The poor pup initially suffered from nightmares, but his owner Kim Ramirez would soothe him by putting on the TV or switching on a fan.
Michael Vick plead guilty to the charges against him and was sent to prison, but upon his release he returned to the NFL and joined Fox Sports as an analyst.
He now advocates for the Humane Society, and has paid almost $1 million in restitution towards the care of the dogs rescued from the fighting ring.
