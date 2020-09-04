Theme Park's 'Cage Of Death' Drops Visitors Into Hungry Crocodile's Pool Jam Press

Bloody ripper! An Australian theme park’s ‘Cage of Death’ plunges visitors into a hungry crocodile’s chamber.

When in Rome, as they say. Everyone has seen videos of shark dives; people, clearly without a care in the world, stepping into a cage in open water among the sealife, whether it be giant fish or majestic great whites.

For those with thalassophobia, such activities are an instant no-go. However, despite how scary it seems, taking a dive with some crocodiles that want to chomp you up for breakfast might be the perfect way to bridge the gap between fearing whatever lurks in the water and seeing some incredible creatures, up close and personal.

Theme Park's "Cage of Death" drops tourists into a hungry crocodile's chamber in a gut-wrenching up close and personal experience with the underwater beasts Jam Press

If you take a trip Down Under to the Crocosauras Cove in Darwin, Australia, you’ll get to see plenty of crocodiles, as well as the ‘world’s largest display of Australian reptiles, with over 70 species of reptiles on display in your reptile enclosure’.

For those wanting to get even closer, there’s the Cage of Death. If you’re brave enough, you can be lowered five metres deep into a tank with a particularly large croc during its feeding time.

Crocosauras Cove’s official website explains:

Experience the ultimate face-to-face encounter as you are carefully lowered in to the water with a 5m saltwater crocodile for 15 minutes. Take in his intimidating gaze, feel the sheer power of his 3 tonne bite force, and learn to appreciate his true strength and resilience as a modern-day dinosaur. Regular feeding throughout the experience is done in a way that encourages the crocodile’s natural instincts, giving swimmers the opportunity to witness our saltie’s infamous bite force under the supervision of trained handlers.

As you look out at the underwater beast, only four centimetres of acrylic separates you from its jaws. Unlike shark dives, there’s no bars for the reptiles to grip onto, so you’re completely safe – albeit, there’s a few deep teeth scratches visible on the sides of the tank.

Saltwater crocodiles, known locally as ‘salties’, are the largest crocodile species, reaching lengths of more than 23ft (6.5m) and weights of more than 2,200lb.

A spokesperson for Crocosaurus Cove added: ‘Crocosaurus Cove’s Cage of Death experience is the only crocodile dive in Australia! This is the safest and most thrilling way to get up close to a saltwater crocodile here in the territory!’

To find out more about the Cage of Death, visit the attraction’s official website here.