Therapy Dog Visits Windows Of Texas Senior Centres To Cheer Up Residents

While self-isolating is a necessary inconvenience for most of us, it can be extremely difficult for the vulnerable and the elderly among us.

Fortunately, for every rubbish situation, there’s someone in the world wanting to make things that tiny bit easier for those in need.

This is where Tonka the Great Dane comes in.

Therapy Dog Visits Windows Of Senior Centre To Cheer Up Residents

Tonka is a certified therapy dog with The Dog Alliance, and he has a heart to match his huge frame.

The caring canine is doing his bit to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic by visiting senior centres in the Cedar Park, Texas, area to spread joy to their residents.

According to KXAN, because senior centres across the US are now limiting visitors to residents, Tonka is having to get creative in how to cheer up those living in the centres.

Tonka has still been visiting his friends at the senior homes with his handler, Courtney Leigh, by doing some pick-me-up sessions through the windows and saying hello to residents through the glass.

Speaking to KXAN, Leigh said:

We learned that with the recent events all therapy visits will be discontinued for safety purposes, of course, and containment. We really missed our visits, and I thought, what can I do personally, on my own, to try and continue some of the feelgood that this wonderful dog gives to everyone? So they were kind enough to go with the idea I had.

She added that the interactions were just as important to her and Tonka as they were to the senior citizens.