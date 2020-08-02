These Furry Pigs Look Like Sheep And Act Like Dogs
If you were walking through a field and stumbled across Angus, you’d be forgiven for not really knowing whether he was a pig or a sheep.
That’s because he’s a three-year-old Mangalitsa pig, a breed commonly referred to as the sheep-pig, because their thick wiry fur is double layered like a dog’s, and resembles that of a sheep.
Angus lives at Peace Ridge Sanctuary after he was rescued by the Maine Animal Welfare Programme in 2018.
When they found him, he was severely underweight and living in horrible conditions, but fortunately it didn’t take long for him to settle into his new home, and he quickly put weight
Melissa Andrews, director of development, humane education and outreach at the sanctuary, told The Dodo:
When he first came in he was pretty nervous, but he’s now a large and bossy pig.
The Mangalitsas are a Hungarian heritage breed and they almost look like sheep when they have their full winter coats on.
Then they shed the entire coat in the summer and are pretty close to bald. So, it’s a pretty big transformation watching him throughout the year.
When fully grown, Angus’s fur reaches lengths of up to 4 inches, with a curly and coarse feel, making him look more like a sheep or a bear than a pig.
For a while, there were very few Mangalitsas pigs in existence, with less than 200 left in Hungary in the 1990s. However, there was a resurgence in the popularity of breeding these adorable animals, which means that they’re now quite common.
Angus loves rolling over and having his belly rubbed by staff at the sanctuary, very much like a pet dog, and has even made friends with two other big pigs.
Andrews said:
He lives in a small group with two other large pigs. He likes to sleep next to them at night, and go on little adventures with his best friend Wilbur.
He taught Wilbur how to be a bit naughty. Wilbur was one of our best-behaved pigs until he met Angus and then Angus was like, ‘Hey, let’s cause trouble.’
Angus might look more like a sheep than the rest of his piggie friends, but he’s just like the rest of them deep down.
‘He’s very pig-like, just like all pigs, they’re really smart, they’re really clean and tidy,’ Andrews said. ‘He watches over the other pigs in the group and as the dominant pig he’s really protective of his little friends.’
What a cutie.
