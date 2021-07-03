This Spider’s Reaction To Seeing Itself In The Mirror Is Incredible

@buitengebieden_/Twitter

We’ve all seen the way dogs and cats react when they’re in front of a mirror, but it turns out they’re not the only ones to be baffled by their own reflection.

A video has surfaced on social media showing a spider’s reaction to seeing itself in the mirror, and it’s so much better than you’d expect it to be.

In the clip, the spider is casually minding its own business when a person puts a mirror in its path. Confused as to what on earth is in front of it, the spider freezes and stares back at its reflection.

@buitengebieden_/Twitter

It then waves a couple of its legs around to see if the spider in front of it does the same, and when it sees that it does, the spider scuttles forward for a closer look at its twin.

Upon getting closer to the mirror, the spider then proceeds to wave its legs around as if dancing to Oops Upside Your Head.

It then continues to dance around in confusion, evidently wondering why the spider standing before itself is copying its every move.

Shared on Twitter, the funny video has already garnered tens of thousands of views at the time of writing.

One person commented:'”What…. you want some? Come on, tough guy…”‘

Another person wrote, ‘If only the camera was zoomed in so that we could see the funny faces the spider was making at the same time. Missed opportunity.’

Meanwhile, someone else shared some much deeper thoughts. They wrote, ‘Whenever I see something like this it makes me wonder what things we humans experience that are totally beyond our comprehension. We interpret the world about us to the best of our abilities. Doesn’t mean we’re right.’