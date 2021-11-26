unilad
Thousands Of ‘Drunk’ Fish Left Dead After Wine Leaks Into Lake

by : Poppy Bilderbeck on : 26 Nov 2021 19:00
Fish have been left floating ‘drunk’ on the surface of a lake in eastern China. 

Rice wine leaked into a lake located in the city of Shaoxing in Zhejiang Province on November 25, and a video captured the effect the alcohol had on the water and its inhabitants.

The fish in Jian Lake rose to the surface, with one clip showing a fish appearing drunk and moving extra slowly as a result of the wine spillage.

Reports noted that the rice wine had got into the lake as a result of a nearby winery catching fire, Newsflare reports.

The fish which were affected by the leak were species such as goldfish and catfish, among many others. The video showed that several fish seemed to appear ‘drunk’ as a result of the contamination, however, others sadly died.

The floating fish also led to an influx of fishermen taking to the lake to retrieve them.

The lake is set to be cleaned after all of the fish have risen to the surface.

