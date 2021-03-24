Thousands Of Spiders Invade Man’s Garden As They Try And Escape Flood Waters In Australia
Thousands of spiders took refuge on a garden fence in New South Wales as record-breaking rains hit the state.
Australia is known for having a lot of spiders, but the footage taken by Matthew Lovenfosse this week really puts things in perspective. While seeing one or two spiders scurry across a fence would be enough to send many people, including myself, running for the hills, the thousands gathered in Matthew’s garden takes things to a whole different level.
The spiders were attempting to find higher ground amid heavy rains and flooding that completely submerged roads, trees and houses in some areas of NSW.
Check out Matthew’s video below:
The video is certainly not one for arachnophobes, as it shows thousands of the eight-legged creatures huddled along what appears to be the entirety of Matthew’s garden fence.
Footage shows the spiders across numerous panels before a voice in the background calls to say the garden had also become home to a little snake, which Matthew filmed curled up on the patio. He soon went back to filming the countless spiders, while also capturing the waterlogged ground.
Matthew spoke to Guardian Australia about the creepy sight after he returned home on Monday, March 21, to what appeared to be a carpet of brown covering the ground by his house.
He commented:
I went out to have a look and it was millions of spiders. It’s amazing. It’s crazy. The spiders all crawled up on to the house, on to fences and whatever they can get on to.
Matthew noted the spiders aren’t the only creatures attempting to flee the flood waters, as he said that higher water levels typically cause snakes to ‘go up into the trees’.
A similar scene greeted Shenae and Steve Varley on Sunday, when they visited the Penrith weir in western Sydney.
Shenae told Guardian Australia that spiders covered ‘the entire length of the railing that’s not under water’, adding:
There were also skinks, ants, basically every insect, crickets – all just trying to get away from the flood waters. My husband videoed it, because I was not going close to it. When he was standing still he had spiders climbing up his legs. A skink used him as a pole to get away from the water.
Penrith floods quite regularly, and this is not something I’ve ever thought about before.
As a result of the floods, more than 18,000 people were evacuated from homes in NSW, with at least 19 evacuation orders issued and as many as 38 places across the state regarded as natural disaster areas.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Most Read StoriesMost Read