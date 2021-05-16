Tiger Filmed Walking Through Neighbourhood Finally Found After Six-Day Search

The reason I did that – I let Gia come along with us, the owner of the tiger, because of the stress the tiger’s been through the last couple of weeks. He was obviously agitated and we got in the trailer with him [and] Gia fed him while he sat there and pet him.

The animal likes attention, but in no way, shape, or form should you have an animal like that in your household. That animal is only nine months old and already weighs 175 pounds. Full grown, that animal can get to 600 pounds. It still had its claws and it could a lot of damage if it decided to. Lucky for us, he was very tame.