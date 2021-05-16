Tiger Filmed Walking Through Neighbourhood Finally Found After Six-Day Search
A tiger that was filmed walking through a neighbourhood has been captured after being on the run for nearly a week.
The tiger was spotted in a suburban area of Houston, Texas, where one resident was filmed pulling a gun on the nine-month-old cub.
Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, then came out and pleaded with him not to shoot the tiger, before bundling the tiger, believed to be named India, into an SUV and driving off.
Despite this, Cuevas, a man known to the police, denied that the tiger was his. Police later caught up to the man in his car, but India was nowhere to be seen.
Several days on from when the tiger was first spotted roaming the streets, it has come to light that India was in fact a pet of Cuevas and his wife, Gia.
Seven hours ago, Houston Police announced to the press that Gia had expressed that she wanted to hand over the tiger to them. India will now be taken to Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch, a sanctuary for animals including other tigers.
In a separate video shared on Houston Police’s twitter, one of its officers can be seen petting the tiger, seen wearing a blue diamanté collar, while Gia fed the large cat.
Explaining why he shared the video to prove the animal was safe, HPD Commander Ron Borza said:
The reason I did that – I let Gia come along with us, the owner of the tiger, because of the stress the tiger’s been through the last couple of weeks. He was obviously agitated and we got in the trailer with him [and] Gia fed him while he sat there and pet him.
The animal likes attention, but in no way, shape, or form should you have an animal like that in your household. That animal is only nine months old and already weighs 175 pounds. Full grown, that animal can get to 600 pounds. It still had its claws and it could a lot of damage if it decided to. Lucky for us, he was very tame.
Borza added that India will be going to the sanctuary today, May 16, where he will ‘hopefully live the rest of his life in a very safe environment’.
It’s unknown if Gia will be facing any charges for having the tiger as a pet, but there’s currently an ongoing investigation into the matter.
